The number of Ontario households experiencing symptoms linked to COVID-19 is down from last week, according to a new round of polling released Wednesday.

Forum Research and Mainstreet Research released a second wave of survey results on Wednesday analyzing the number of Ontario households with members experiencing symptoms commonly connected to the virus.

The new poll found that of the 4,260 randomly selected Ontario households surveyed on April 19, only one in seven reported that someone in their residence had developed one or more of the following symptoms: a fever, a new cough, new headaches, a sore throat, loss of taste or smell, new diarrhea, or shortness of breath.

That number is down from the one in five households that reported symptoms last week.

The new wave of polling revealed that five per cent of households surveyed reported experiencing “key symptoms” of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. That number is down from the eight per cent of households that reported experiencing at least one of those symptoms last week.

The survey also found that among those respondents who reported experiencing any symptoms, one in 10 had been tested for the virus. About one in five experiencing key symptoms had been tested for COVID-19, the poll found.

“Compared to last week this wave of polling shows a decrease in the proportion of households reporting symptoms of COVID-19. At the same time, symptomatic households are reporting testing at twice last week's rate, consistent with Ontario's recent expansion of COVID-19 testing,” Dr. Lauren Lapointe-Shaw, an assistant professor in the University of Toronto's Department of Medicine, wrote in her analysis accompanying the poll.

“These findings are encouraging, although it is too early to conclude that the symptomatic curve is being flattened. There continues to be much room for expansion of COVID-19 testing among community-dwelling people with symptoms in Ontario.”

The province has significantly ramped up testing in recent weeks, surpassing 10,000 tests on Tuesday.

The province has promised to process more than 16,000 specimens per day come May 6.

Ontario, which saw a record-high 606 new cases on Monday, has seen a slight dip in the number of new cases over the past few days.

On Wednesday, the province reported 510 new cases of the virus and 37 more deaths.

Public health officials have indicated that we will need to see a much more substantial drop in the number of daily cases before we can begin to ease some of the physical distancing restrictions currently in place to slow the spread of the virus.

The pollsters have also been tracking how closely members of the public are following physical distancing rules and according to the survey results this week, 91 per cent said people in their neighbourhood are staying home while 85 per cent said people in their community are observing physical distancing rules.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.