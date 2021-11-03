The number of Ontario schools with at least one active COVID-19 case has dipped below 500 for the first time in six weeks and the Durham District School Board is reporting zero active infections for a second straight day.

The Ministry of Education says that there are currently 499 schools with at least one active case of COVID-19, accounting for about 10 per cent of all public schools in the province.

It is the lowest that number has been since Sept. 20 and represents a 40 per cent decline from where things stood one month ago when there were was a peak of 819 schools with an active case.

Active cases associated with the school system have now been slowly declining since early October, in lockstep with the reduction in cases in the broader community.

The latest data suggests that there are now 943 active cases associated with the public school system, down from 984 at this time last week and 1,126 two weeks ago.

That is after another 89 cases were added to the tally from the 24-hour period ending on Tuesday afternoon. There were 90 cases reported over the same time period last week.

The relatively positive data comes as U.S. officials give final approval to use Pfizer’s reduced dose vaccine in children ages five to 11.

Health Canada has not yet said when it will approve the vaccine for school-aged children, though Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters last week that her government expects to be able to begin vaccinating the age group “soon.”

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday morning, infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch called the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children south of the border “massive” and suggested that Canadian parents should be getting any questions they may have about the vaccine answered now so that they are ready to get their kids immunized as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

“We know many parents are going to bring their kids forward to start that vaccine series and we know still many have questions. I think in Canada we are probably still a few weeks behind so now is the time, now is the time to speak with your family physician or pediatrician to ask questions about this if you have any questions because we are likely to be following suit very shortly,” he said.

There are not currently any schools that have been ordered to close in the GTA due to COVID-19, however a count by CP24 has revealed that there are at least 99 individual classrooms self-isolating due to positive cases, down from 120 at this time last week.

That number, it should be noted, is likely an underrepresentation as a number of boards, including the Toronto District School Board, don’t publicly post that data.

Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health says that there are currently 12 confirmed outbreaks in schools and another two in child-care centres.

Active infections associated with public schools and child-care centres account for 34.5 per cent of Ontario’s overall active caseload.