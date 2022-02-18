The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 continues to steadily decline in Ontario, dipping below 1,300 today.

Officials say there are currently 1,281 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in hospital, down from 1,829 last Friday. The number of patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19 has also dropped to 352, down from 435 seven days ago.

The province says about 51 per cent of those in hospital with the virus were admitted due to COVID-19, while 49 per cent were admitted for other reasons. In the ICU, 81 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 19 per cent were admitted for other reasons but are testing positive.

The province says another 33 net new virus-related deaths were added to Ontario's death toll today. The province says 30 of those deaths occurred within the past month and three occurred more than a month ago.

Provincial labs confirmed 2,337 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours but that number is not an accurate reflection of the true burden of infection in Ontario due to restrictions on who can be tested.

With just 1,7758 tests processed yesterday, Ontario is reporting a positivity rate of 10.8 per cent, down from 11.7 per cent last week.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 303 involve unvaccinated people, 81 involve those who are partially vaccinated, 1,656 involve people who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 297 involve those with an unknown vaccination status.

The number of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes dropped to 125 today, down from 222 last Friday.

About 92.5 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 90.3 per cent have received two doses.

Starting today, youth ages 12 to 17 are eligible to book their booster shot.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.