The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario has dipped below 1,000 for the first time since late December.

According to provincial health officials, there are currently 842 people with COVID-19 receiving treatment in hospital, down from 1,056 last week. It is the first time since Dec. 30 that this number has dropped below 1,000.

"Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted Sunday.

She said the number of patients in intensive care also dipped to 281 today, down from 284 on Saturday and 324 last Sunday.

The province says 10 more virus-related deaths were confirmed today.

Another 2,001 new COVID-19 cases were detected by provincial labs over the past 24 hours but that number continues to be an undercount due to restrictions on who is eligible to be tested.

Of those cases confirmed today, 226 involve people who are unvaccinated, 61 involve people who are partially vaccinated, 1,518 involve those who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 196 involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

With 15,434 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 9.1 per cent.

The number of outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario has declined to 76 today, down from 115 seven days ago.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.