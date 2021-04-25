Numerous charges have been laid after police broke up a party in Toronto Sunday.

Police say they received reports of about 30 people gathering around 12:20 a.m. They did not provide a location for the gathering.

Investigators say that officers broke up the party, but the residents came back and prompted police to return to the scene.

Police said that numerous charges were laid but would not confirm any other details regarding the number of people charged or the offences.

Under Ontario’s stay-at-home order, it is illegal to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone outside of your household.

Anyone not following the gathering rules can receive a $750 ticket. Organizers of events may be fined a minimum of $10,000.

Toronto police said they will be providing a briefing on gathering enforcement next week.