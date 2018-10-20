Numerous road closures for Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon
Shure Demise celebrates after crossing the finish line as the first woman at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon in Toronto, Sunday, Oct, 18, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 20, 2018 8:27AM EDT
About 25,000 runners will take over the streets for the annual Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon on Sunday.
Multiple road closures will go into effect on Saturday as preparations for the big race begin and then a longer list of road closures will be in place on Sunday morning for the race itself.
Here is a full list:
Beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. (will reopen Sunday at 8 p.m.)
- Bay Street will be closed in both directions from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West
- Hagerman Street will be closed in both directions from Bay Street to Elizabeth Street
- Elizabeth Street will be closed in both directions from Hagerman Street to Dundas Street West
- Albert Street will be closed in both directions from Bay Street to James Street
- James Street will be closed in both directions from Queen Street West to Albert Street
Sunday’s closures
4 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- University Avenue will be closed in both directions from Dundas Street West to King Street West
- Armoury Street will be closed in both directions from Centre Avenue to Chestnut Street
4 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Bay Street will be closed in both directions from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard
- Queen Street will be closed in both directions from University Avenue to Yonge Street
5 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street
6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway
- Harbour Street will be closed in both directions from York Street to Bay Street
- Bay Street will be closed in both directions from Lake Shore Boulevard to Queens Quay
6 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- The eastbound lanes of Front Street will be closed from York Street to Jarvis Street
- Wellington Street will be closed in both directions from Church Street to Bay Street
- Church Street will be closed in both directions from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street
- Richmond Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street
- Adelaide Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street
7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Queens Quay West will be closed in both directions from Bay Street to Parliament Street
- Cherry Street will be closed in both directions from Lake Shore Boulevard to Mill Street
- Mill Street will be closed in both directions from Cherry Street to Bayview Avenue
- Bayview Avenue will be closed in both directions from Mill Street to River Street
8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- University Avenue / Queens Park Crescent will be closed in both directions from Dundas Street to Bloor Street
- Bloor Street will be closed in both directions from Queens Park Crescent / Avenue Road to Bathurst Street
- Bathurst Street will be closed in both directions from Bloor Street to Lake Shore Boulevard
- Fort York Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard
8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- The westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed from Carlaw Avenue to Coxwell
- Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed in both directions from Coxwell Avenue to Woodbine Avenue
- Queen Street will be closed in both directions from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue
- Eastern Avenue / Front Street will be closed in both directions from Carlaw Avenue to Jarvis Street