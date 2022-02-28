Numerous road closures in downtown Niagara Falls due to police investigation
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
Published Monday, February 28, 2022 2:56PM EST
Niagara Regional Police say there are numerous road closures in effect as officers investigate what has been described only as “an incident” in downtown Niagara Falls.
An investigation is underway by Niagara police and Niagara Parks Police in the area of Hiram Street and River Road.
Police are urging people to avoid the area.
