

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Residents of a townhouse in Brampton are lucky to be unhurt after several suspects fired as many as 17 rounds at the property overnight on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police say that they were alerted to a series of “loud bangs” outside a residence on Balmoral Drive, south of Bramalea City Centre at about 12 a.m.

At about 1:54 a.m. Saturday, a resident of the home returned to find a bullet hole.

Police arrived and found eleven other bullet impacts in the townhouse and that of a neighbour.

Investigators collected a total of 17 shell casings.

Four suspects were seen leaving the area in a blue Dodge Caravan minivan.

Two were described as black males, and all four were wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

Investigators say they believe the townhome was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311, ext. 2133.