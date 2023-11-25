A fire has broken out at Bellevue Square Park, Toronto police said in a Saturday morning tweet.

Police say they received the call for a fire in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

“Numerous” tents in the park are on fire, per police.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

All roads surrounding Bellevue Square Park are closed at this time. Police and firefighters are on scene.

This is a developing story. More to come.