

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A nurse who provides home care is facing 10 charges after she allegedly stole medication from her patients.

The alleged thefts took place between August and December of 2015 and then again this past October.

Police say that a suspect entered the homes of patients who received nursing care and asked to see their medication. Police allege that the suspect then left the homes with the medication.

A total of five similar thefts were reported in the Etobicoke and Mississauga areas.

Loredana (Laura) Araya, 47, surrendered to police on Monday. She is charged with five counts of break-and-enter to commit theft and five counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling.