

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A COVID-19 outbreak that killed 28 people at a Bobcaygeon nursing home in the early days of the pandemic is now over, providing a glimmer of hope that better days could be the horizon.

A spokesperson for Pinecrest Nursing Home tells CP24 that all residents and staff at the facility have now tested negative for the virus, meaning that an outbreak first declared on March 18 has officially come to an end.

The 65-bed facility was one of the first long-term care homes in Ontario to be hard-hit by COVID-19 and was the site of the province’s deadliest outbreak for weeks.

“It’s overwhelmingly sad,” Dr. Michelle Snarr, the medical director of the home, told CTV News in March “Once we heard it was COVID, we all knew it was going to run like wildfire through the facility.”

There have been a total of 254 outbreaks at Ontario’s 626 long-term care facilities with 185 of those outbreaks still considered active.

The outbreaks have resulted in 1,308 resident deaths.