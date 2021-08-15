OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole kicked off his election campaign with a speech focused on how Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is endangering Canadians by launching an unnecessary vote.

But at the same time, the Tory leader wouldn't say whether he will make his own candidates get vaccinated against COVID-19 as they get ready to knock on doors and make campaign announcements.

O'Toole says he supports the right of Canadians to make their own health choices, while also stressing that his party pressured the Liberal government to procure vaccines more quickly and has encouraged people to get the shot.

The Conservative leader will require everyone who is boarding his campaign bus or plane to be fully vaccinated, with the party explaining that the measure is necessary for smooth travel between provinces where unvaccinated people are required to quarantine upon arrival.

O'Toole took aim at Trudeau's early election call in his speech from his campaign headquarters in Ottawa, saying the Liberal leader is risking the progress Canada has made in the fight against COVID-19.

He says Canadians can finally see their friends and neighbours again, and Trudeau shouldn't risk all their hard work for "political gain."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.