The leaders of the Conservatives and New Democrats will continue with public engagements on Day 14 of the federal election campaign, while the Liberal leader's itinerary has been marked as private.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in eastern Canada again today with an announcement scheduled in Fredericton and then a rally with supporters in Charlottetown.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is to make an announcement at the University of Sudbury in northern Ontario.

On Friday, the Liberal campaign cancelled an early evening rally in Bolton, Ont., after an unruly group of demonstrators denouncing leader Justin Trudeau and his pandemic policies set off security concerns.

It was the third such case where Trudeau was confronted by angry demonstrators upset with his government's push on vaccine passports and vaccine mandates for travellers.

The federal election is scheduled for Sept. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2021.