Nearly 300 union members in Oakville, Ont. walked off the job Thursday, leaving community centres shuttered and some services suspended in the wake of the job action.

CUPE Local 136, which represents more than 285 outside workers and facility operators in the town west of Toronto, said the strike comes after collective bargaining negotiations fell apart.

“The town chose to delay talks, rather than to come to the table and actually negotiate a fair deal, and avoid a strike,” the union wrote in a statement published to their website, which also bears the banner: “Our employer is not telling the truth.”

For the town’s part, it has called the strike “regrettable” but said it was willing to return to the negotiating table.

The Town of Oakville said that last month Local 136 rejected its offer, which they said included wage increases worth 12.75 per cent over four years and “significant” enhancement to vacation entitlement, among other terms.

Local 136 notified the town of its intention to strike on Monday.

Last week, the town said, a tentative agreement was reached with CUPE 1329, the union representing the town’s inside workers.

In the meantime, a number of facility closures are in effect, including:

Community centres and arenas

Washrooms in parks

Leash-free dog parks

The field house at Bronte Athletic Park

Some services have also been suspended. They include:

Recreation and culture rentals and programs

Loose leaf collection on residential roads. Service will continue only on primary and secondary roads.

Some other services offered by parks, and roads and works operations will also be at reduced capacity

Facilities and services unaffected by the strike:

Town Hall, including ServiceOakville

Libraries (including those operating out of community centres)

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Oakville Transit

Online town services

On the opposite end of the Greater Toronto Area, garbage has been piling up in Whitby since Oct. 14 after some 300 members of CUPE Local 53 hit the picket lines.

Since then, the town has opened up two temporary waste drop-off locations as negotiations over wages and life-work balance continue.