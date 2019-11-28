

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An Oakville doctor has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault dating back to 2014.

According to Halton Regional Police, the alleged incident involved a woman who was a patient of the suspect.

Police made an arrest in the case on Thursday.

Dr. Clarence Clottey, 59, has been charged with sexual assault.

He is being held pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Clottey is currently a practicing doctor at Bristol Family Physicians on Bristol Circle in Oakville. Police said they are concerned that there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.