An Oakville driving instructor is facing a charge in connection with an alleged sexual assault dating back several years.

Halton Regional Police announced the arrest Thursday and said the alleged incident took place in Oakville in 2013 while the 18-year-old victim was a student of the accused.

At the time, the accused was employed as a driving instructor at Leaders Driving School at 50-A Lakeshore Road West, police said.

The business no longer exists, but police said they believe the accused may have continued to teach in the Oakville area after it closed.

Halton police said Thursday that 63-year-old Zia Shah has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact investigators.