Oakville firefighter charged with assault following on-duty altercation with two EMS staff members: police
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Thursday, October 12, 2023 10:50AM EDT
An Oakville firefighter has been charged with assault following an on-duty altercation with two paramedics, police say.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.
Police say that both Halton EMS and Oakville Fire had responded to a call at a hotel room in Oakville when an altercation took place between a member of the fire department and two Halton EMS staff.
Police were contacted following the assault and conducted an investigation.
On Tuesday a suspect identified as 52-year-old Oakville resident Brett Eyers was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.
He has since been released from custody pending a court date in Milton.
According to Ontario’s Sunshine List, a Brett Eyers holds the rank of captain with the Oakville Fire Department.
Police continue to investigate the alleged assault and are asking anyone with information to come forward.