

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Nine units of an Oakville highrise will remain under an evacuation order overnight after three people were exposed to a coolant leak at the building.

Emergency crews were called to 100 Lakeshore Road East, near Navy Street, at around 6:50 p.m.

According to Halton Regional police, three people developed skin irritation after being exposed to ethylene glycol on the third floor of the building.

A colourless and odorless chemical, ethylene glycol is often used in coolants. It tastes sweet, but is poisonous of ingested.

Halton police treated the three people at the scene and no serious injuries were reported.

However the building was evacuated by firefighters as a precaution.

In a news release, police said nine units of the building would remain evacuated overnight to allow for repairs and cleaning.