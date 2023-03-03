The mother of a two-year-old child who died following an apparent drowning inside an Oakville residence last year has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police began an investigation on June 4 of last year after the child was found deceased in a bathtub.

In a news release issued on Friday, police confirmed that the mother of the child has since been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

No other details have been released regarding the circumstances of the child’s death.

Nancy Fahmi, 42, is next scheduled to appear in court in Milton on March 23.