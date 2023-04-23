An 89-year-old man has died following a collision on Saturday night.

Halton police said in a press release that the crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court in Oakville.

According to police, a 44-year-old woman driving a white Honda Civic fatally struck the pedestrian, who was using a walker, as he crossed the road.

The site of the collision was closed for approximately four hours while officers investigated.

Anyone with dashcam footage or further information about the collision is asked to contact Halton police.