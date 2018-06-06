Oakville private tutor, 24, facing sex assault charges: police
The uniform of a Halton Regional Police officer is pictured in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 12:55PM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Halton regional police say an Oakville, Ont., tutor is facing sex assault charges involving children.
Police say the accused is a private home tutor in Oakville and is also contracted by a home-tutoring business called Beyond the Classroom.
Investigators say the 24-year-old woman also is employed by the District School Board of Niagara as a secondary school supply teacher, and at Appleby College in Oakville as a camp counsellor.
They say the charges -- two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference -- are related only to her role as a private home tutor.
The offences are alleged to have occurred in May and June.
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact police.