

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police have laid sex assault charges against an Oakville child and youth counsellor.

The charges go back to alleged offences involving a student in 2001, when the accused was working at Bishop P.F. Reding Secondary School in Milton.

The accused has been employed by the Halton District Catholic School Board since 1990 and has worked at various elementary and high schools in the board over that period, Halton police said. He currently works at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Oakville.

According to police, he has also coached sports teams at various schools.

Fernando Costa, 53, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case or with similar incidents to report to come forward to speak with police.