Obama endorses Trudeau on Twitter calls him 'hard-working, effective leader'
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former U.S. president Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, Calif. Obama is set to give a speech and answer questions at an event in Canada's capital later tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Chiu, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:29PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:37PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Former U.S. president Barack Obama is urging Canadians to re-elect Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
In a message on Twitter, Obama says the world needs progressive leadership and he hopes Canadians will give Trudeau another term as prime minister.
Obama says that while he was president he was proud to work with Trudeau and calls him a hard-working, effective leader who has taken on major issues like climate change.
The former president's message lands with less than a week left in Canada's federal election campaign.
Trudeau and Obama quickly developed a close friendship after the Liberals won the 2015 election - and they appear to have maintained their bond even after the end of Obama's second presidential term in January 2017.
They had dinner together last spring at an Ottawa-area restaurant while Obama was in the capital to headline a speaking event in front of more than 11,000 paying attendees.