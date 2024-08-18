The occupants of five vehicles who became stranded in high water on the northbound Highway 410 at Highway 401 late Sunday afternoon are now safe after being rescued by emergency responders.

Mississauga Fire, in a post on X, said the individuals were removed from the vehicles by their water rescue team following a heavy rainfall in the area.

Firefighters were also on hand to help with the operation, which unfolded around 4:45 p.m.

Fire crews then began working to clear blocked catch basins in an effort to assist the water to slowly recede. The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has since taken over that that task.

Firefighters are on-scene removing occupants from 5 stranded cars on Hwy 410 N/B. Once people were assisted to safety by our water rescue team, firefighters went to work clearing the catch basins to help the water slowly recede. MTO now on scene to take over the task. pic.twitter.com/rWqvrL4axy — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) August 18, 2024

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should anticipate road closures and expect delays in that area.