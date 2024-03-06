The driver of an SUV escaped with minor injuries after another vehicle travelling in the wrong direction slammed into them on the QEW in Hamilton early this morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident happened at around 3:38 a.m. on the Red Hill Valley Parkway ramp.

According to OPP, an SUV was driving the wrong way in the Toronto-bound lanes when it collided with another SUV on the ramp.

Witnesses reported seeing three males fleeing from the scene, OPP said.

"Those males remain outstanding at this time. We are continuing to investigate and are appealing for any witnesses," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

He said the vehicle had been reported as stolen and police are working to determine how it got into the wrong lanes.

The driver of the vehicle that was travelling in the right direction was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Schmidt said.

An image shared from the scene by OPP shows a red vehicle with its front crumpled in, sitting against the guardrail, while another vehicle sits nearby with front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact OPP.