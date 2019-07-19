

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are working to determine why a motorist drove their vehicle into the Ashbridges Bay boat launch early Friday morning, fully submerging it beneath the water.

Police were called to Ashbridges Bay some time before 2:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle driven down the boat launch into Lake Ontario.

Several occupants of the car reportedly got out before it sank.

A police boat responded to the scene and officers told CP24 they will remove the car from the water after daylight.