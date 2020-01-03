

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario Cannabis Store will hold a media briefing this morning to release details about some of the new products that will be hitting store shelves next week.

Cannabis edibles and topicals were officially legalized in October but there was a delay in the products reaching stores after Health Canada instituted a 60-day waiting period to ensure that it had enough time to review and approve them for sale.

Few details have been released about today’s briefing, but the OCS says that it will be offering a “preview of the first of the new cannabis products that will be delivered to authorized retail stores starting January 6, 2020.”

The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the OCS head office on Yonge Street.