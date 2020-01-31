Oen-day strikes planned for school boards across the GTA next week
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 5:03PM EST
Next week could be a complicated one for parents with a number of rotating and province-wide strikes planned by three of the four teachers unions in Ontario.
Here is a list:
Monday, Feb. 3
- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hold a one-day strike in select boards, including the Halton District School Board
Tuesday, Feb. 4
- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hold a one-day strike in select boards, including the Durham and Peel district school boards.
- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will hold a province-wide one-day strike.
- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation will hold a one-day strike in select boards, including the York and Durham district school boards
Wednesday, Feb. 5
No job action is scheduled
Thursday, Feb. 6
- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hold a province-wide one-day strike.
Friday, Feb. 7
- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hold a one-day strike in select boards, including the Toronto District School Board, the York Region District School Board and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board