An off-duty Toronto police officer was stabbed after he attempted to stop three suspects involved in a theft from an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a Best Buy on Progress Avenue near McCowan Road at around 11:45 a.m.

Police said the suspects were attempting to take items from the store when the officer “intervened.”

The officer was then stabbed by one of the suspects just outside the main entrance to the store, police say.

The suspects proceeded to flee the scene and were last seen headed westbound along Highway 401 in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan.

“The officer was stabbed in the wrist. Fortunately paramedics responded very quickly and were able to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The officer is currently in stable condition but is going to require surgery at a later time,” Insp. Chris McCann told reporters at the scene. “This was an off-duty police officer and I can only imagine that he felt compelled to assist when he saw what was happening but the message, which is really important to the general public, is their safety is paramount so please don’t get involved.”

McCann said that it is not clear at this point if the suspects were successful in getting away with any stolen goods.

He said that police are continuing to investigate and are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed what transpired or who are in possession of any dash camera footage.

Police have released limited descriptions of the three suspects.

The first suspect is described as male, about six-feet-tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants and boots.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a black mask, blue jeans and a black hoodie.

The third suspect is described as a female with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing grey cargo pants and a camo jacket.