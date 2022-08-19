A Niagara police officer has been charged after an alleged road rage incident while he was off-duty in St. Catharines last month.

On July 21, the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a call about a road rage incident in the city.

Police said a man exited his vehicle and struck the window of another vehicle, causing damage and prompting the victim to call 911.

Police did not say where exactly the incident occurred.

No physical injuries were reported.

Niagara police said they identified the suspect as an off-duty officer from their service and requested the assistance of the Halton Regional Police Service to conduct an investigation.

On Aug. 17, Halton police arrested and charged 56-year-old Nathan Parker of St. Catharines with mischief under $5,000 and assault.

Parker is scheduled to appear in the St. Catharines courthouse on Oct. 25.

Niagara police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).