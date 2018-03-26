

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in Mississauga last year while the officer was off-duty.

In a news release issued Monday, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said Peel police were contacted on Nov. 28, 2017 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred more than six months earlier.

The SIU said a woman was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty Peel police officer at a restaurant in Mississauga on May 11.

Following an investigation by the province’s police watchdog, 48-year-old Insp. Daniel Johnstone was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Johnstone is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on April 9.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any time an officer is involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.