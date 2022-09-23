Off-duty Peel police officer charged with impaired driving in Mississauga crash
A badge on the uniform of a Peel Regional Police officer is seen in this undated file image.
Share:
Published Friday, September 23, 2022 4:30PM EDT
A Peel police officer has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in Mississauga on Thursday.
The single-vehicle collision occurred on Royal Windsor Drive, east of Winston Churchill Boulevard, shortly after 2 a.m.
Police have identified the driver involved as Const. Terrence Bayley, who was off duty at the time of the crash.
He has been charged with impaired operation – excess blood alcohol.
As a result, Bayley, who’s been with Peel Regional Police for two years, has been suspended with pay as per the provisions of the Police Services Act.
He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in November.
Bayley will be subject to a Police Services Act investigation following the conclusion of the criminal court proceedings, police said.