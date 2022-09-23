A Peel police officer has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in Mississauga on Thursday.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Royal Windsor Drive, east of Winston Churchill Boulevard, shortly after 2 a.m.

Police have identified the driver involved as Const. Terrence Bayley, who was off duty at the time of the crash.

He has been charged with impaired operation – excess blood alcohol.

As a result, Bayley, who’s been with Peel Regional Police for two years, has been suspended with pay as per the provisions of the Police Services Act.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in November.

Bayley will be subject to a Police Services Act investigation following the conclusion of the criminal court proceedings, police said.