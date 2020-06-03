A Peel police officer has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred while off-duty.

In a news release on Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said an investigation began after they received a complaint about the alleged incident in April.

Following a two-month probe, police said Const. Latshman Raghunath was charged with one count of sexual assault.

The charge has not been proven in court.

“Our members will be held responsible for their actions, as police officers we are held to a higher standard than those who we have been sworn to serve,” said Peel police Chief Nishan Durraiappah.

“Every member must understand and appreciate the challenges and the need for transparency with members of our community.”

Raghunath, who has been in the service for five years, is on suspension, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court next month.

A Police Services Act investigation will commence following the criminal court proceedings, the force said.