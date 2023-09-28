A Waterloo Regional Police officer has been charged following an off-duty pursuit in Brantford earlier this year that left a 25-year-old man seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced on Thursday that Const. Andrew Polidori is facing one count of dangerous driving in connection with the Jan. 17 incident.

The SIU said Director Joseph Martino “has reasonable grounds” to believe that Polidori, who was off work at the time of the incident, committed a criminal offence.

Polidori was driving a non-police vehicle when he allegedly chased a man who fled the Brantford Commons plaza in a Chevrolet Uplander.

The man travelled south on King George Road and then went east on Dunsdon Street. He shortly crashed into a tree near Dunsdon Street and Winding Way.

The SIU said the man fled on foot but was later arrested. He was subsequently diagnosed with a serious injury.

The circumstances that led the officer to pursue the man are unknown.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the agency said.

Polidori, a two-year member of the Waterloo Regional Police, is scheduled to appear in a Brantford court next month.

In a brief statement, Waterloo Regional Police said they cannot provide further information at this time.