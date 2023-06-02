

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Windsor police say a constable has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in an altercation that took place while he was off-duty in Toronto.

Windsor police announced the charge today in connection with the April 30 altercation.

They say the 25-year-old constable was charged by Toronto police but provided no further information about what happened.

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay.

They say the case is before the courts.

Police say the officer joined the force last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.