An off-duty York Regional Police detective has been charged following a sexual assault investigation.

York Regional Police said they asked Toronto police on Monday to conduct an independent probe into allegations of sexual assault against one of their officers.

On Friday, the Toronto Police Sex Crimes unit charged the officer with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police are not naming the detective “in order to protect the identity of the victim,” but said he has been with the service since 2004.

The charges are not related to any on-duty activities, police said.

The detective has been suspended pending the outcome of the case.