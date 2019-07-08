

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An off-duty York Regional Police officer has been arrested and charged after failing a breathalyzer test over the weekend.

According to police, the off-duty officer was stopped while he was driving on Clearmeadow Boulevard in Newmarket just after 1:30 a.m. on July 7.

He was given a roadside breath test which registered a fail, police said.

According to a YRP news release, the 35-year-old officer has been on the force since 2004 and has previously been on the Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit. He has been on a leave of absence since November 2018.

Const. Ryan Harrison has been charged with 80 plus.