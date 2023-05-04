The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.

“The offence just hasn’t been there,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday ahead of Game 2.

“Defensively, they actually haven’t given up very much more than anything they ever gave up in the regular season. But look at their numbers as a whole, it looks bad…Offence is lacking," Keefe continued.

The Leafs responded to the Panther’s two goals in Game 1 to tie it -- before giving up two unanswered goals in the second and third periods due to what TSN radio host Matt Cauz described as sloppy play.

“There were turnovers all over the place,” Cauz said Thursday morning. “If they just really cleaned things up, get a little more dangerous on the powerplay, they should be fine tonight.”

GETTING BACK TO 'MAPLE LEAFS’ HOCKEY'

The Leafs find themselves in a familiar spot.

In their most recent series against Tampa Bay in the first round, they also lost Game 1 in an embarrassing fashion.

Following Keefe’s comments on Thursday, some of the players reflected on their success in Game 2 of that series -- where they thumped the Lightning 7-2.

“Last series, in Game 2, we had a good response, and I think that was Maple Leafs’ hockey,” center Noel Acciari said. “We want to have the same mentality going into tonight’s game.”

As for what that looks like on the ice, defenceman Morgan Rielly said they’re sticking to what they know.

“We’re not going to change who we are," Rielly said. "We’re not going to try and reinvent the wheel — [we're going to] stick to our game, stick to what makes us successful and that’s playing with speed, playing with the puck.”

'LEAFS IN 6'

Despite the Game 1 loss, Cauz still thinks the Leafs can claw back to settle the score.

“Leafs in 6 in the series. I’m going to stay with it because I think they win tonight,” Cauz said with conviction Thursday morning, taking note of the three wins the Buds picked up on the road in the first series.

“I’m sticking with 6. Last round against Tampa, I was negative, scared guy. I’m not prepared to go there yet. I’d still rather be more optimistic,” he added.

RD2 GM2 pic.twitter.com/h9V8tcbKkM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 4, 2023

The Leafs are still the betting favourite to win the series. The team went 3-1 against the Panthers during the regular season.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. on Thursday

MAPLE LEAF SQUARE

In Toronto, there will be an additional viewing area along Bremner Boulevard from York Street to Lower Simcoe Street for the second round.

Getting into Maple Leaf Square requires a free mobile pass, available on the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

Gates to the Square open up at 5 p.m.