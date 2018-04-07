

The Canadian Press





NIPAWIN, Sask. - Offers of help are pouring in for families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, which was involved in a horrific crash that left 14 dead and 14 others injured.

The accident occurred Friday when a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. No names were released and police would not say whether the dead include players or coaches.

A photo tweeted early Saturday showed three players lying in side-by-side hospital beds, holding hands.

The mother of former NHLer Colby Armstrong tweeted that families could contact her if they needed a place to stay in Saskatoon.

Canalta Hotels were offering to take in family members of those affected. An online fundraising campaign set up for family members of the team had raised more than $50,000 early Saturday.

Hockey teams and players from leagues across North America tweeted messages of support, many with the hashtag .prayersforhumboldt.