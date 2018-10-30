

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Office of the Ontario Ombudsman says it has received complaints over delays in the delivery of cannabis in the province, almost two weeks since the drug was legalized across the country.

In an email Monday, spokeswoman Linda Williamson says there is no formal investigation, but staff are reviewing all complaints against the Ontario Cannabis Store and resolving them informally wherever possible.

She says the office has been receiving complaints “over the past several days,” but did not say how many have been filed.

The online Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is the only legal retailer of cannabis in the province, and private retail brick-and-mortar stores aren't set to open until April next year.

Williamson says if the ombudsman decides to pursue a formal investigation, the process is to first inform the organization in writing and then announce it publicly.

She adds the ombudsman has been in contact with OCS officials and is monitoring developments.