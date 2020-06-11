

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog says it has not yet been able to interview the Peel Regional Police officer who allegedly shot and killed D’Andre Campbell inside his Brampton home last April, nor have they been able to obtain his notes about the incident.

On April 6, Campbell’s family called Peel Regional Police to their home, as they had done many times in the past, because the 26-year-old was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Campbell’s brother Dajour, told CP24 that his brother had a knife in his hand, but was not advancing toward anyone, when a Peel Regional Police officer drew his handgun and fired.

Campbell’s sister, Michelle, told CP24 her brother had already been hit twice with a stun gun and brought down to the floor before he was shot.

Paramedics attempted to revive D’Andre but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that since the incident, they have interviewed four members of the Campbell family, along with four Peel Regional Police officers deemed to be witnesses.

But they have not yet had contact with the “subject” officer of the investigation.

“The subject officer was invited for an interview, but he has not yet submitted to the interview nor has he provided his notes,” The SIU said in a statement Thursday.

Ontario law does not compel the subject police officer in an SIU investigation to submit to an interview or hand over their notes.

The SIU says it has also collected the knife D’Andre was allegedly holding at the time he was shot, along with two police stun guns, “firearm-related evidence” and the subject officer’s firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P handgun chambered in .40 calibre.

All items were sent to the Centre for Forensic Sciences for review.