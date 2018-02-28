

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto police constable has been charged criminally after he allegedly fired his handgun at a man while investigating a possible break-in on the Harbourfront last year.

Police say that on Nov. 15, 2017 at 11:34 p.m., two officers were dispatched to a construction site near Yonge Street and Queens Quay East after an alarm went off.

The officers were told about reports that two males were inside the construction site.

The pair arrived on scene and started to conduct a search.

At one point, one of the officers fired his handgun at a man, missing him and striking a shed instead.

On Tuesday, an officer identified as Jason Levesque, 44, was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm.

Levesque has been a Toronto police officer for 11 years.

Police spokesperson Mark Pugash said a separate and parallel Police Service Act disciplinary procedure is also underway regarding Levesque’s alleged conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on April 4.