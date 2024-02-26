Halton Regional Police say an officer was dragged for 50 metres while trying to apprehend a suspect during the attempted theft of a pickup truck in Milton last week.

At around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 21, police were called to an address in the area of Woodward Avenue and Thompson Road North for a report of suspects attempting to steal a 2024 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Upon arrival, police said, officers discovered several suspects fleeing the scene on foot. While attempting to arrest the driver in the suspect vehicle, police said, one officer was dragged for about 50 metres before falling to the ground. The officer sustained minor injuries.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle escaped, however after continued investigation a suspect who fled on foot was located and arrested in the back yard of a neighbouring residence,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

The suspect who was apprehended by police is a 23-year-old man from Quebec, investigators said.

Police noted that “further suspects remain outstanding” but no further details were released.