York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.

According to investigators, at around 7:30 a.m. on April 30, York Regional Police located two stolen vehicles in the area of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive in East York.

Two suspects were located at the scene and one was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said.

Police allege that the second suspect entered a vehicle in the area and drove at police, striking a cruiser and an officer.

In a video of the incident, which was released by police on Friday, the driver can be seen accelerating as an officer sprints toward the vehicle, stepping into the SUV’s path.

The driver then strikes the officer, who hits the windshield and is sent flying over the top of the vehicle.

The officer can be seen getting up off the ground as the vehicle continues on without stopping.

Police said the suspect crashed the vehicle into a nearby building and fled the area on foot.

The officer was not seriously injured and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has been described by police as a brown male with a thin build, black hair, and is approximately five feet, eight inches tall.

Police have released a photo of the outstanding suspect and are appealing to the public for help identifying the man.

The suspect who was arrested at the scene has been identified as 18-year-old Toronto resident Ahmed Abdul-Wasee.

He has been charged with several offences, including two counts of theft of a motor-vehicle, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of trafficking property obtained by crime.