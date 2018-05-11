

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Ontario Provincial Police officer sustained a minor injury after they were hit by a stolen vehicle that sped through a RIDE check in Brampton overnight before failing to negotiate a turn and slamming into a fence nearby.

Police were stationed at a ride check near Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue at around 2:05 a.m. when the SUV went through the checkpoint without stopping, making contact with an officer in the process.

The SUV then proceeded to travel eastbound before failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a fence near Kipling and Steeles avenues, according to reports from the scene.

Two occupants of the SUV were rushed to hospital in serious condition following that collision, paramedics say. The officer, meanwhile, did not require hospitalization and is expected to be fine.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the occupants of the SUV.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.