An officer has been injured during the arrest of a driver who fled the scene of a collision in Etobicoke that left two people injured.

It occurred in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Toronto police say a black sedan became involved in several collisions.

Two adult patients were transported to the hospital, Toronto paramedics say. One has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver involved left the scene in an unknown direction.

Shortly after, officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Albion Road, less than two kilometres away from the initial scene, following reports that a woman had been pushed out of a vehicle.

Police said they arrived and apprehended the driver. During the arrest, one officer was injured, and several police vehicles were damaged.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the woman.