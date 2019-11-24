

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Ontario Provincial Police officer was rushed to hospital this morning after his parked cruiser was struck by a vehicle on Highway 404 in Richmond Hill.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers were called to multiple collisions on the busy highway near Bloomington Road this morning.

“One of the bridges had iced over and there had been several collisions in the area,” Schmidt said in an update posted online.

An officer responding to one of the crashes was seated in his parked cruiser when he was struck from behind by a passing vehicle.

Schmidt said the cruiser’s lights were flashing at the time of the collision.

“Obviously conditions were slippery and icy at the time…But when we have emergency vehicles and tow trucks on scene already, drivers need to be that much more alert and aware of possible dangerous conditions,” he said.

The officer and the driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been released.

“The officer will be recovering at home now for some time before returning to work,” Schmidt said.

He added that the driver of the vehicle that struck the cop car will likely be facing charges.

Lanes of the highway were closed for the collisions but have since reopened.