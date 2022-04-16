An officer has serious injuries after a stolen taxi crashed into a parked police cruiser in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.

Police received a call about a stolen taxi van from Whitby shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

About twenty minutes later the taxi crashed into a police cruiser that was parked on the side of Concession Road 9, near Sideline 12 in Pickering, police said.

An officer was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto hospital.

Police say the taxi was not being pursued at the time of the collision.

Police have not released any information about charges.