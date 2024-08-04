Officer shot while taking man into custody: TPS
An officer was shot while taking a man into custody on August 3, 2024. (Heather Seaman / CP24)
Published Sunday, August 4, 2024 8:37AM EDT
An officer was shot while taking a man into custody on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
In a post to X, police say that the incident happened in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Police say that they were doing an investigation in the area when the officer was shot by a 30-year-old male suspect. The firearm has since been recovered, and the man has been arrested.
Police say that the officer was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
