An officer was shot while taking a man into custody on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

In a post to X, police say that the incident happened in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police say that they were doing an investigation in the area when the officer was shot by a 30-year-old male suspect. The firearm has since been recovered, and the man has been arrested.

Police say that the officer was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.