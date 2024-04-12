Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an incident in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the area of College Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say both the officer and suspect have been rushed to hospital via emergency run. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toronto Police Association. The condition of the person who was shot by police is not known.

Dundas Street is currently closed in both directions from College Street to Lansdowne Avenue for the police investigation.

While it is not clear exactly where the altercation took place, images from the scene show police tape cordoning off a plaza near the intersection.

Police have not yet said if the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified. The province's police watchdog investigates The Special Investigations Unit is called in any time police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

The incident comes just days after Toronto police said two officers were injured in separate assaults in the city on Tuesday night. One of the officers sustained serious injuries to his leg and had to undergo surgery, the president of the Toronto Police Association told CP24 earlier this week.